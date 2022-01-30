Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Iraq Claims 9 Islamic State Militants Killed In Airstrike North Of Baghdad

In an apparent response to the missile attacks on Baghdad airport, Iraq launched an airstrike north of Baghdad. It claims that 9 Islamic State fighters were killed in the attack.

Iraq Claims 9 Islamic State Militants Killed In Airstrike North Of Baghdad
Iraq Claims that it killed 9 Islamic State fighters north of Baghdad in an airstrike on Sunday - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 8:47 pm

Airstrikes north of Baghdad in retaliation for an attack by the Islamic State group on an Iraqi army barracks earlier this month killed nine suspected IS fighters, including four Lebanese, officials said Sunday. 

IS gunmen in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan. 21, killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept. It was one of the boldest attacks by the militants in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been re-energized.

Related stories

Kuwait: Flights Bound To Iraq Cancelled After Baghdad Attack

Islamic State Strikes From Shadows In Vulnerable Syria, Iraq

Yehia Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's commander in chief, said the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as its members hid in al-Azim. 

Three airstrikes were launched that killed the nine militants, he said. 

A security official told The Associated Press that four among the killed were Lebanese, natives of the northern town of Tripoli. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters. 

Tripoli is Lebanon's second largest city and the country's most impoverished. It has been prone to violence and militants who, inspired by the Islamic State group, launched attacks against Lebanon's army in 2014 in the most serious bout of violence in the city. As Lebanon faces an unprecedented convergence of crises, including a swift descent into poverty, many fear militants may seek to exploit discontent among the city's majority Sunni residents.

IS was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017. The group was dealt a final blow in 2019 when it lost its last territory in southeast Syria during the U.S.-led military campaign in cooperation with Syrian Kurdish-led forces. 

But thousands of militants melted into the desert and have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military with roadside bombs and firing on military convoys or checkpoints in both countries.

Tags

International Islamic State Group Islamic State Militant Group Islamic State In Iraq And The Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) Iraq Iran Vs Iraq
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Pakistan Eyes Additional $3 Billion Loan From China

Pakistan Eyes Additional $3 Billion Loan From China

Russian Foreign Minister: NATO Wants To 'Drag' Ukraine Into Alliances

US: H1-B Visa Registration For FY2023 To Start From 1st March

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast