Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest

The Indonesian parliament met in an emergency session Thursday to overturn one decision made by Indonesia's Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another. But the legislature cancelled the ratification after failing to achieve a quorum amid the protests outside.

Protest in Indonesia over election law changes
Protest in Indonesia over election law changes Photo: AP
Indonesian lawmakers cancelled plans to ratify controversial revisions to the country's election laws, the deputy speaker of Parliament said, after thousands of protesters rallied in front of the parliament building.

If implemented, the changes could have further enhanced the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Parliament met in an emergency session Thursday to overturn one decision made by Indonesia's Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another. But the legislature cancelled the ratification after failing to achieve a quorum amid the protests outside.

“It was stated that the revision of the regional election law cannot be implemented. This means that today the revision of the regional election law will not be implemented,” Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told reporters in Jakarta.

Indonesian police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who attempted to storm the parliament building after they tore down a section of fence and threw rocks at police. Protesters occupied roads in front of the building. Some held banners and signs, while others started a fire and burned tires.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to an age limit that prevents people under 30 from running for regional governorships, which would prevent Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in a regional contest in Central Java.

The court also made it easier for political parties to nominate candidates by cutting back a requirement that they hold 20% of a local legislature.

Parliament on Wednesday passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age to serve as governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease nomination requirements, and had planned to ratify the change in a plenary session on Thursday.

The moves triggered widespread condemnation on social media and raised concerns about a potential constitutional crisis. The legislature was forced to cancel passing the law after failing to achieve a quorum.

Widodo, popularly known by his nickname Jokowi, began his second and final five-year term in October 2019 and is not eligible to run again. He leaves office in October.

Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the incoming vice president after the same court created an exception to the age limit for the post for former regional leaders. The decision was made while Widodo's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, was serving as chief justice. Usman was criticised for participating in a case involving a close relative and later dismissed.

Activists, students, workers and Indonesian celebrities and musicians joined the protest Thursday, voicing concerns about democracy in Indonesia.

Protests were also reported in other big cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.

In Yogyakarta, at least 1,000 protesters rallied in front of Yogyakarta's parliament building, the state palace and the city's ceremonial center. Their demands included voting down the regional election bill, respecting the Constitutional Court's ruling and rejecting political dynasties.

The simultaneous protests in major cities showed anger at parliament's efforts to overrule the Constitutional Court decision to allow more candidates to compete in the regional elections, said Yoes Kenawas, a political analyst at Atma Jaya Catholic University.

"They also opposed the dynastic politics carried out by President Jokowi,” Kenawas said.

