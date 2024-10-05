International

In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged

Several drone footage shown on Bosnian media depicted villages and towns completely submerged under water. Videos on social networks showed dramatic scenes of muddy torrents and damaged roads. Rescue services in the south of the country reported several people missing and called on volunteers and the army to assist as roads were closed and houses were left without electricity.

Bosnia Floods: Search and rescue teams look for people in the flooded houses | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Search and rescue teams look for people in the flooded houses in Jablanica, Bosnia.

2/9
Bosnia Floods: Vehicles are partially submerged in flood waters in the village of Kiseljak
Bosnia Floods: Vehicles are partially submerged in flood waters in the village of Kiseljak | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Vehicles are partially submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.

3/9
Bosnia Floods: A car is submerged in flood waters in the village of Kiseljak
Bosnia Floods: A car is submerged in flood waters in the village of Kiseljak | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
A car is submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.

4/9
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke | Photo: AP/Robert Oroz
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.

5/9
Bosnia Floods: General view of the flooded mosque in the city of Jablanica
Bosnia Floods: General view of the flooded mosque in the city of Jablanica | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
General view of the flooded mosque in the city of Jablanica, Bosnia.

6/9
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo | Photo: AP/Robert Oroz
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.

7/9
Bosnia Floods: A motorcycle is partially submerged in flood waters
Bosnia Floods: A motorcycle is partially submerged in flood waters | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
A motorcycle is partially submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.

8/9
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses after a heavy rain
Bosnia Floods: Flooded houses after a heavy rain | Photo: AP/Robert Oroz
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.

9/9
Bosnia Floods: Apartment buildings are reflected at a flooded soccer field
Bosnia Floods: Apartment buildings are reflected at a flooded soccer field | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Apartment buildings are reflected at a flooded soccer field after a heavy rain in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.

