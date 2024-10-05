In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged

Search and rescue teams look for people in the flooded houses in Jablanica, Bosnia.
Vehicles are partially submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.
A car is submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.
General view of the flooded mosque in the city of Jablanica, Bosnia.
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.
A motorcycle is partially submerged in flood waters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.
Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Apartment buildings are reflected at a flooded soccer field after a heavy rain in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia.