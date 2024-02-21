International

In Pics | Farmers Protest Outside Greek Parliament Demanding Financial Concessions

Farmers, the backbone of the Greek economy, have been holding protests out of their struggle under the weight of a soaring cost of living and in demand of urgent assistance from the government. In front of the Greek parliament in Athens, protesting farmers held a rally with their tractors to demand additional financial concessions from the government to cope with the cost of living crisis.

February 21, 2024

Greece Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece. Greek farmers rode Tuesday some 200 tractors to the capital, Athens, demanding financial help from the government as cost of living spiked in the Mediterranean country.

Greece Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

In front of the Greek parliament, protesting farmers rally in Athens, Greece. Farmers from around Greece head to the capital in tractor convoys to demand additional financial concessions from the government to cope with the cost of living crisis.

A man stands next to his tractor as farmers rally in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

In front of the Greek parliament, protesting farmers rally in Athens, Greece.

Protesters gather during a rally organised by farmer's unions in Athens, Greece.

Protesting farmers stand in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

