In Pics | Farmers Protest Outside Greek Parliament Demanding Financial Concessions

Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece. Greek farmers rode Tuesday some 200 tractors to the capital, Athens, demanding financial help from the government as cost of living spiked in the Mediterranean country.
In front of the Greek parliament, protesting farmers rally in Athens, Greece. Farmers from around Greece head to the capital in tractor convoys to demand additional financial concessions from the government to cope with the cost of living crisis.
A man stands next to his tractor as farmers rally in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.
Advertisement
In front of the Greek parliament, protesting farmers rally in Athens, Greece.
Advertisement
Protesters gather during a rally organised by farmer's unions in Athens, Greece.
Advertisement
Protesting farmers stand in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.
Advertisement
Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.
Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.
Greek farmers protest in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.