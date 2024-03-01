In Photos: Peru Dengue

Ana Pasapera, who suffers from dengue, prays beside her bed at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru. Peru declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on Feb. 26 due to a growing number of dengue cases.
Patients suffering from dengue lie at Chulucanas Hospital in Chulucanas, Peru.
A nurse attends to a patient suffering from dengue at Chulucanas Hospital in Chulucanas, Peru.
Jenny Chiroque, who suffering dengue, sits on a bed with netting at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.
Margarita Zapata, left, who suffer from dengue, sits at home with her daughters, from left, Esther, Manuela and Sergia, in the Pedregal Grande area of Catacaos, Peru.
A nurse attends to a patient suffering from dengue at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.
A boy runs past containers lined up in front of a house, waiting to be filled from a water truck in the Los Polvorines area of Piura, Peru.
Saline solution sits on a tray inside the ward for treating dengue patients at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.
A man waits his turn to fill containers with water in Piura, Peru.