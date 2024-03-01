International

In Photos: Peru Dengue

Peru declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on February 26 due to a growing number of dengue cases.

March 1, 2024
Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Ana Pasapera, who suffers from dengue, prays beside her bed at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru. Peru declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on Feb. 26 due to a growing number of dengue cases.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
Patients suffering from dengue lie at Chulucanas Hospital in Chulucanas, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
A nurse attends to a patient suffering from dengue at Chulucanas Hospital in Chulucanas, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
Jenny Chiroque, who suffering dengue, sits on a bed with netting at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
Margarita Zapata, left, who suffer from dengue, sits at home with her daughters, from left, Esther, Manuela and Sergia, in the Pedregal Grande area of Catacaos, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
A nurse attends to a patient suffering from dengue at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
A boy runs past containers lined up in front of a house, waiting to be filled from a water truck in the Los Polvorines area of Piura, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
Saline solution sits on a tray inside the ward for treating dengue patients at La Merced Hospital in Paita, Peru.

Peru Dengue | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
A man waits his turn to fill containers with water in Piura, Peru.

Dengue

