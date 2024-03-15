International

In Photos: Drought And Dry Reservoirs In Mexico

According to Mexico’s National Water Commission, Valle de Bravo’s reservoir has fallen to 29% of its capacity – a historical low -- compared to one year ago when it was at 52%, while the country endures a drought and has imposed restrictions on water taken from the system.

March 15, 2024
Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte

A dog stands on cracked, exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. According to Mexico’s National Water Commission, Valle de Bravo’s reservoir has fallen to 29% of its capacity – a historical low -- compared to one year ago when it was at 52%, while the country endures a drought and has imposed restrictions on water taken from the system.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
A flock of birds flies along the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
Boats sits on the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
The banks of the Miguel Aleman dam lie exposed due to low water levels in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
The banks of the Miguel Aleman dam lie exposed due to low water levels in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
A boat sits on the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
An angler fishes in the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Mexico Dry Reservoirs | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
Birds perch on a moored boat on the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

