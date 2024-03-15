In Photos: Drought And Dry Reservoirs In Mexico

A dog stands on cracked, exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. According to Mexico’s National Water Commission, Valle de Bravo’s reservoir has fallen to 29% of its capacity – a historical low -- compared to one year ago when it was at 52%, while the country endures a drought and has imposed restrictions on water taken from the system.
A flock of birds flies along the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Boats sits on the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
The banks of the Miguel Aleman dam lie exposed due to low water levels in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
A boat sits on the exposed banks of the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
An angler fishes in the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Birds perch on a moored boat on the Miguel Aleman dam in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.