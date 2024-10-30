International

In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain

A massive rainstorm-triggered flash flood killed 51 people and swept away several cars across southern and eastern Spain on Tuesday. While the village streets turned into rivers and rail lines were disrupted, over a thousand soldiers from Spain's emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
People look at the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
A view of the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

Photo: AP/Gregorio Marrero
Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.

