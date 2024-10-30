In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga.
A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
People look at the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
A view of the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.
Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain.