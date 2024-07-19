International

If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President said that he was willing to work with anyone who was in power in the States.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy |
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: AP
info_icon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Republican leader Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, then it would be "hard work".

Zelenskyy, speaking to BBC, said that Trump as US President would be "hard work, but we are hard workers", adding that he was willing to work with anyone who was in power in the States.

The Ukrainian President was in the UK to attend an European Political Community (EPC) meeting.

Notably, Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was picked as the vice presidential nominee by Trump had in the past said, "he doesn't care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other".

Zelenskyy noted that "maybe he really doesn't understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States".

The nominations for the November elections has renewed Ukraine's fears that US commitment towards the nation could fall away if Trump gets re-elected.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's administration has provided weaponry and relief supplies to Ukraine throughout its conflict with Russia, even though the disputes within the US Congress halted the supply.

Trump, while formally accepting his Republican presidential nomination, spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that under the Democrat's regime in the States new wars were started.

He said that the opponents had inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war.

“It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country. 13 heroic US service members were tragically and needlessly killed, 45 others were horrifically wounded, and 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment was left behind, along with many American citizens,” he said.

Emboldened by that disaster, Trump said that Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zelensky also told BBC that he was thankful for the pledges Ukraine's partners took to supply F-16 fighter jets, mostly this summer, though they haven't arrived yet.

"It's been 18 months and the planes have not reached us," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, during the NATO Summit 2024, Zelenskyy had emphasised that the world cannot wait for the US elections for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. He said that action needed to be taken immediately.

Zelenskyy had also pressed on the need for the US to lift the limits on striking military targets in Russia. “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations," he had said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
  4. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Hails 'Lucky Charm' Aaron Ramsdale After Windies Century
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad: Five Players Who Are Unlucky To Miss Out Ft Sanju Samson
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issues For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row
  2. India News LIVE: Karnataka BJP Holds Protest Demanding CM's Resignation; 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur
  3. Godmen Syndrome
  4. DMK Cadres Want Udhayanidhi To Be Elevated As TN Deputy CM, Senior Leader Says Final Call With MK Stalin
  5. Rain Updates: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Schools Shut In Some Kerala Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: ‘Dune: Prophecy' Second Teaser out, Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce
  2. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  3. Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Darshan And Other Accused In The Murder Of Renuka Swamy Till August 1
  4. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction When He Asked Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In Marriage
  5. Natasa Stankovic Subjected To Backlash And Misogynist Comments Following Announcement Of Split From Hardik Pandya
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  2. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  3. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  4. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  5. South Korea Restarts Propaganda Broadcasts After North Launches Trash Balloons
Latest Stories
  1. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  2. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  3. Natasa Stankovic Subjected To Backlash And Misogynist Comments Following Announcement Of Split From Hardik Pandya
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  5. Rain Updates: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Schools Shut In Some Kerala Districts
  6. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction When He Asked Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In Marriage
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka BJP Holds Protest Demanding CM's Resignation; 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur