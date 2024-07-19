If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Republican leader Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, then it would be "hard work".
Zelenskyy, speaking to BBC, said that Trump as US President would be "hard work, but we are hard workers", adding that he was willing to work with anyone who was in power in the States.
The Ukrainian President was in the UK to attend an European Political Community (EPC) meeting.
Notably, Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was picked as the vice presidential nominee by Trump had in the past said, "he doesn't care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other".
Zelenskyy noted that "maybe he really doesn't understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States".
The nominations for the November elections has renewed Ukraine's fears that US commitment towards the nation could fall away if Trump gets re-elected.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden's administration has provided weaponry and relief supplies to Ukraine throughout its conflict with Russia, even though the disputes within the US Congress halted the supply.
Trump, while formally accepting his Republican presidential nomination, spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that under the Democrat's regime in the States new wars were started.
He said that the opponents had inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war.
“It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country. 13 heroic US service members were tragically and needlessly killed, 45 others were horrifically wounded, and 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment was left behind, along with many American citizens,” he said.
Emboldened by that disaster, Trump said that Russia invaded Ukraine.
Zelensky also told BBC that he was thankful for the pledges Ukraine's partners took to supply F-16 fighter jets, mostly this summer, though they haven't arrived yet.
"It's been 18 months and the planes have not reached us," Zelenskyy said.
Earlier, during the NATO Summit 2024, Zelenskyy had emphasised that the world cannot wait for the US elections for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. He said that action needed to be taken immediately.
Zelenskyy had also pressed on the need for the US to lift the limits on striking military targets in Russia. “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations," he had said.