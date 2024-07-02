Hurricane Beryl, Now A Historic Category 5 Storm, Moves Towards Jamaica & Cayman Islands

Hurricane Beryl made its landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, it brought torrential rains and strong winds along, triggering disaster alerts in Grenada, Barbados and more, With the Hurricane now a Category 5 Storm, its making its way towards Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
As it moves across the Caribbean, Hurricane Beryl is expected to weaken into a Category 4 storm. However, despite its weakening, Beryl is expected to bring a "life threatening storm surge" to Jamaica.
As per the National Hurricane Centre, "weakening should begin later today, but Beryl is still expected to be near major hurricane intensity as it moves into the central Caribbean and passes near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday".
Hurricane Beryl - The First Category 5 Storm Of 2024
Beryl, which has already broken records to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, is now also the earliest Category five storm on record.
After making its landfall at Windward Islands on Monday, Beryl brought winds with a maximum speed of 165 mph.
Before Beryl, the earliest Category five storm was Hurricane Emily on June 16 in 2005.
Jamaica, Cayman Islands On Hurricane Watch
With Hurricane Beryl moving towards Jamaica, the National Hurricane Centre has issued a "hurricane warning" for the Caribbean country. Beryl is expected to make its landfall in Jamaica on Wednesday.
After Jamaica, the hurricane will move towards the Cayman Islands where a "hurricane watch" has been issued. Along with the Cayman Islands, the hurricane watch is in place for the south coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.
Bracing for the hurricane, Jamaica has activated its disaster response. The measures have been approved by the Cabinet will "grant additional authority to coordinate and execute a range of emergency response activities".
"By invoking the Disaster Risk Management Act, we are taking a proactive stance to prepare and protect our nation against any potential threats posed by Beryl,” stated Prime Minister Andrew Holness.