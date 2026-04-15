Hungary After Orbán: Péter Magyar’s Win Signals Shift, Not Rupture

In many ways, Péter Magyar resembles a young Orbán in terms of his revolutionary mandate in the last two years. However, one needs to exercise caution in overplaying his reformist tendencies given that he is a Fidesz insider. He has been shaped by the same political culture and system under which his predecessor flourished. As has been observed by some analysts, Magyar didn’t run against Orbánism per se, but against Orbán, even though he claimed to have ‘liberated’ and ‘reclaimed’ Hungary from the Orbán regime after winning the election.