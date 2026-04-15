Hungary After Orbán: Péter Magyar’s Win Signals Shift, Not Rupture

Péter Magyar’s victory ends sixteen years of uninterrupted rule and signals a clear political shift. But it does not amount to a rupture. The structures, instincts, and ideological contours of Orbán’s Hungary remain deeply embedded.

H
Himani Pant
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Péter Magyar
Hungary After Orbán: Péter Magyar’s Win Signals Shift, Not Rupture
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Péter Magyar’s victory ends Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule, but the political and institutional framework of Orbánism remains intact.

  • While signalling a reset with the EU, Magyar’s positions on migration, sovereignty, and national identity suggest continuity on key ideological fronts.

  • Despite a two-thirds majority, dismantling entrenched systems will be gradual, making immediate structural transformation unlikely. 

Viktor Orbán lost his 16-year hold on power on April 12, 2026, to his former supporter Péter Magyar. The Tisza Party, led by Magyar, secured about 138 seats, while the Fidesz–KDNP alliance won 55 of the 199 seats in the Hungarian National Assembly. This election outcome grants Tisza a two-thirds supermajority in the new parliament, paving the way for the power required to make changes to the constitution. This marks a major political shift in Hungarian politics and carries significant implications for Europe.

Formerly a part of Orbán’s inner circle, Magyar’s political transition began in 2024 when he announced his break from Fidesz and took over the leadership of Tisza—a pre-existing yet inactive political party. From the very outset, Tisza, under Magyar, emerged as a major challenger to Fidesz. The party won about 30 percent of the vote in the 2024 European Parliament election. Since then, the popularity of Magyar has continued to grow, especially among young voters. 

As one of the poorer countries within the EU, with low economic growth and a high unemployment rate, internal discontent within Hungary has grown over the years. Magyar’s campaign focus on reforming Hungary by reversing corruption, developing education and healthcare, and strengthening courts, among other issues, worked in his favour given the rising discontent among the people. F

Related Content
For over a decade and a half, Viktor Orbán stood as one of Europe’s most polarising leaders and a maze of conflict unto himself. - IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur
The Rise And Fall Of Orbánism: The Controversial Prime Ministerial Opinions Of Viktor Orbán
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán - null
Hungary Votes Out Orbán After 16 Years
Hungary Election - null
Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán
Hungary Election - null
Polls Open In Hungary In Pivotal Election That Could Unseat Viktor Orbán After 16 Years
Related Content

Magyar campaigned on a pro-European mandate while distancing himself from Russia. He prioritised rapprochement with the EU, in contrast to Orbán’s policies that had caused friction with the EU. The freezing of EU funds for Hungary, in particular, had been a major source of discontent among the Hungarian population, a factor that Magyar pledged to reverse.

The election result is being celebrated across the EU, and the outcome is being touted as Hungary’s return to the very heart of Europe. European leaders see the election result as the beginning of a more cooperative Hungary, leading to improved consensus-building in the European Council. Meanwhile, the Russian response to the election result remains reserved. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow expects to continue its ‘highly pragmatic contacts with the new leadership of Hungary.’

While Magyar’s win definitely marks a shift in Hungarian as well as European politics, it should not be seen as the herald of liberal reforms in Hungary and, by extension, in other parts of Europe. It may be noted that Tisza never overtly challenged the values of Fidesz, be it migration, border controls, or national sovereignty. In this sense, Magyar may not always align perfectly with the EU on these issues or on deeper integration with Ukraine.

Domestically, while the two-thirds supermajority grants him the power to make changes, it also raises new risks and challenges. The system that has flourished over the last two decades will take time and sustained effort to reform and ensure the implementation of any changes in the country. In this sense, the supermajority does not necessarily guarantee a transition in the short run.

Given the ideological transition of Orbán himself, one cannot help but draw parallels with the current political context in Hungary. It is important to note that Viktor Orbán first emerged on the Hungarian political scene in the late 1980s as a liberal youth leader. Over the years, he transformed the youth movement, Fidesz, into a centre-right nationalist party. 

Orbán first became the Prime Minister of Hungary in 1998. His first term oversaw Hungary's accession to NATO in March 1999 and pushed for integration into the EU, which was subsequently achieved under a different administration as his party lost both the 2002 and 2006 elections.

In many ways, Péter Magyar resembles a young Orbán in terms of his revolutionary mandate in the last two years. However, one needs to exercise caution in overplaying his reformist tendencies given that he is a Fidesz insider. He has been shaped by the same political culture and system under which his predecessor flourished. As has been observed by some analysts, Magyar didn’t run against Orbánism per se, but against Orbán, even though he claimed to have ‘liberated’ and ‘reclaimed’ Hungary from the Orbán regime after winning the election.

This is not to say that his victory does not weaken the Orbán-era model. Indeed, Orbán’s loss is a huge setback for right-wing populist or “illiberal” models in Europe, the idea of which was propounded by Viktor Orbán on July 26, 2014. It also marks the weakening appeal of Trump and, by extension, of the MAGA movement in nationalist movements across Europe. Both Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as Vice President JD Vance visited Budapest during the election campaign to support Orbán, while Donald Trump showed his explicit favouritism on social media.

Overall, the election outcome in Hungary is very symbolically significant, but its practical impact remains ambiguous at the moment. Hungary’s conservative tendencies are unlikely to fade in the short run, but it is likely to become a more constructive and cooperative partner of the EU. The win may also have some positive implications for the Visegrád (V4) Group (Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia). Magyar has pledged to revive V4 ties and expand them. He has already stated that his first destination abroad as Prime Minister would be Warsaw—to strengthen Hungary's 1,000-year friendship with Poland.

Himani Pant is Research Fellow, Indian Council of World Affairs.

Views expressed are personal

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
    PHOTOS
    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

    2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

    3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

    4. RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

    5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Erin Routliffe: The Two-Time US Open Champion Who Draws Her Fire From A Paralympic Medallist Sister

    2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

    3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

    4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

    5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

    Badminton

    1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

    2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

    3. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

    4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

    5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

    2. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

    3. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

    4. The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project

    5. Uttam Nagar Violence Spills Into Tri Nagar: Are Muslims Being Provoked To Leave Neighbourhood?

    Entertainment News

    1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

    2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

    3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

    4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

    5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

    US News

    1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

    2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

    3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

    4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

    5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    World News

    1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

    2. A Second Chance At School: Kenya’s Greenland Girls School Empowers Teenage Mothers

    3. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

    4. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

    5. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

    Latest Stories

    1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

    2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

    3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

    4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

    5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

    6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

    7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

    8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships