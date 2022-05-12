Thursday, May 12, 2022
France's Foreign Ministry: 2 French Nationals held in Iran

On Thursday, France's Foreign Ministry said that two French nationals had been arrested in Iran and French authorities have “fully mobilized” to secure their quick release.

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:55 pm

Prominent trade union Workers' Force identified the two Thursday as a teachers' union official named Cecile Kohler and her partner. They were on a tourist trip to Iran as part of an Easter vacation break. The union said it was made aware of the arrests Wednesday. France's Foreign Ministry said its ambassador in Tehran has already attempted to obtain consular access to the couple. The charge d'affaires at Iran's Paris embassy have been summoned for explanations. The ministry didn't say what charges the two French faced.


The French government said it “condemns this groundless arrest” and “calls for (the French nationals') immediate release.” Another French citizen, Benjamin Briere, was sentenced in January by Iran to over eight years in prison for espionage for photographing “prohibited areas” with a drone in 2020 during what he said was a tourist visit in the north of the country. Briere's lawyer had claimed his client was being used as a “bargaining chip” in diplomatic negotiations between Iran and Western countries over Tehran's nuclear program.


Also, in January, Iranian justice ordered the re-imprisonment of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, arrested in 2019, who had been authorized to serve a five-year prison sentence under house arrest. She had been accused of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic's political system” and “collusion to undermine national security.”

