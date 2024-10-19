A boy cleans up in Rive-de-Gier, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
Firefighters pump out water in Givors, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
A rugby pitch is flooded in Givors, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
A car drives in a flooded street near a shopping mall in Givors, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
A man walks in a flooded street in Rive-de-Gier, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
Firefighters inspect a damaged car in a parking lot of a shopping mall in Givors, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.
Cars are seen washed up in Rive-de-Gier, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways
Shopping trolleys are seen in a parking lot of a shopping mall in Givors, central France, after torrential rains and flooding submerged roads and railways.