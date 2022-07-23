Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Flash Floods Claim At Least 21 Lives In Southern Iran

Iran's state television has reported the loss of at least 21 lives in flash floods in Iran.

Iran flag File photo

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 5:41 pm

Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said on Saturday. 

 Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar. Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing. Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province, he added.

 Iran's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported. Iran's metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

 The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds. In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

