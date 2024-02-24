Fire Claims 15 Lives In Nanjing, China, Injuring 44 Others

A fire in Nanjing, China, claimed the lives of at least 15 people, with 44 others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred on Friday morning, and the injured are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated on the building's first floor, where electric bicycles were stored. This marks the second significant fire incident in China within a month, following a similar tragedy in Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province, on January 24, where 39 people lost their lives.
In response to these incidents, President Xi Jinping has directed measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents, emphasizing the protection of lives, property, and the maintenance of social stability. China has witnessed a series of fatal fires in recent times, often attributed to lax enforcement of building and safety standards.
Notably, on January 20, a fire in a school dormitory in Henan province resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 third-grade students. Additionally, in November of the previous year, 26 lives were lost in an office building fire in Luliang city, Shanxi province. Furthermore, a hospital fire in Beijing last April claimed the lives of at least 29 people, mainly patients.