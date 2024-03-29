Facebook News Tab Will Soon Be Unavailable As Meta Scales Back News And Political Content

"Facebook didn't envision itself as a political platform. It was run by tech people. And then suddenly it started scaling and they found themselves immersed in politics, and they themselves became the headline," said Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute in the Cornell Brooks School of Public Policy who studies tech policy and how new technologies evolve over time. "I think with many big elections coming up this year, it's not surprising that Facebook is taking yet another step away from politics so that they can just not, inadvertently, themselves become a political headline."