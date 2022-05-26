Thursday, May 26, 2022
Earthquake Of 7.2 Magnitude Shakes Southern Peru, No Damage Or Casualty Reported

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 26 May 2022 6:58 pm

The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13 km (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 217.8 km (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

