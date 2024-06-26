Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma

A recent report from Canadian legislators alleged that the Indian government has been interfering in the national and domestic matters of Canada. However, Indian High Commission to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma has stated that these reports are "politically motivated" and false.
The report, which comes from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians claimed that several Canadian MPs "wittingly or semi-wittingly" allowed interference from countries such as China, India, Russia and more.
However, the Indian envoy to Canada has stated that the allegations made by this report are "politically motivated" and "influenced by Khalistan extremists".
Speaking to news agency Reuters, Verma stated that the report did not give a fair hearing to India and nor did it give New Delhi an opportunity to cross examine the witnesses.
"It has been influenced by anti-India elements ... you need to come out with infallible evidence. I don't see any hint of that," the Indian ambassador told Reuters.
"This is all politically motivated ... if Canadian institutions are bent upon harm(ing) bilateral relations with India, that will happen," Verma added.
Verma's remarks are also the first official comments made by Indian officials following the report issued by Canada.
While Canada has accused India of interfering in its matters, New Delhi has accused Ottawa of harboring Khalistan extremist and separatists.
Relations between India and Canada took a turn for the worse when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea publicly accused India of killing Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Speaking in the House of Commons in September 2023, Trudeau stated that Canada has "credible allegations" which link the Indian government to the assassination of Nijjar.
The Indian government has denied its involvement and dismissed the charges as "politically motivated and absurd". Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Coloumbia on June 18, 2023.
Marking one year of his death, the Canadian parliament observed a minute-long silence for Nijjar. This moment of silence was heavily criticised by the Indian government and also reminded the Canadian government of the horrors of the 1985 Kanishka bombing.