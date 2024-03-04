California Snow Storm: People Ski During A Blizzard In Olympic Valley. See Photos

A person skis during a snow storm in Olympic Valley, California.
Snow drifts pile up at a closed Palisades Tahoe ski resort during a blizzard in Truckee, California.
People ski during a snow storm in Olympic Valley, California.
Palisades Tahoe ski resort remains closed during a storm in Olympic Valley, California.
People ski during a blizzard in Olympic Valley, California.
Snow continues to fall on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City, California.
Janna Gunnels digs out her car along North Lake Boulevard as snow continues to fall in Tahoe City, California.
Cars travel along U.S. 50 near Pollock Pines, California. Chain controls were in effect from Pollock Pines to Echo Summit after a blizzard brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Hailee Lind shovels snow from the shopping cart corral in the parking lot of Safeway in Camino, California.
A motorist drives along Interstate 80 eastbound in Truckee, California.