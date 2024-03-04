International

California Snow Storm: People Ski During A Blizzard In Olympic Valley. See Photos

A snowstorm in California is causing very dangerous blizzard conditions in some areas. People living there were told to find shelter and avoid driving. According to the National Weather Service, travel has become extremely dangerous or even impossible in some areas.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
California Snow Storm | Photo: AP/Brooke Hess-Homeier

A person skis during a snow storm in Olympic Valley, California.

1/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: AP/Brooke Hess-Homeier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Snow drifts pile up at a closed Palisades Tahoe ski resort during a blizzard in Truckee, California.

2/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: AP/Brooke Hess-Homeier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People ski during a snow storm in Olympic Valley, California.

Advertisement
3/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: AP/Brooke Hess-Homeier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Palisades Tahoe ski resort remains closed during a storm in Olympic Valley, California.

4/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: AP/Brooke Hess-Homeier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People ski during a blizzard in Olympic Valley, California.

Advertisement
5/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Snow continues to fall on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City, California.

Advertisement
6/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Janna Gunnels digs out her car along North Lake Boulevard as snow continues to fall in Tahoe City, California.

Advertisement
7/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm Photo: Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cars travel along U.S. 50 near Pollock Pines, California. Chain controls were in effect from Pollock Pines to Echo Summit after a blizzard brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

8/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Hailee Lind shovels snow from the shopping cart corral in the parking lot of Safeway in Camino, California.

9/9
California Snow Storm
California Snow Storm | Photo: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A motorist drives along Interstate 80 eastbound in Truckee, California.

Tags

Winter Season

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement