International

Brazil Supreme Court Upholds Ban On Elon Musk's X

The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade who is intent on censoring political speech in Brazil.

x brazil ban
Brazil Supreme Court Upholds Ban On Elon Musk's X | Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.

The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade who is intent on censoring political speech in Brazil.

The panel that voted in a virtual session was comprised of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for refusing to name a local legal representative, as required by law. It will stay suspended until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

The platform has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to block users, and has alleged that de Moraes wants an in-country legal representative so that Brazilian authorities can exert leverage over the company by having someone to arrest.

X Suspended In Brazil After Supreme Court Order - | Photo: Pexels
X Suspended In Brazil After Supreme Court Order, Over 22 Million Users Shut Out

BY Danita Yadav

De Moraes also set a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900) for people or companies using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access X. Some legal experts questioned the grounds for that decision and how it would be enforced, including Brazil's bar association, which said it would request the Supreme Court review that provision.

But the majority of the panel upheld the VPN fine — with one justice opposing unless users are shown to be using X to commit crimes.

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X, with tens of millions of users. Its block marked a dramatic escalation in a monthslong feud between Musk and de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Over the weekend, many X users in Brazil said they felt disconnected from the world and began migrating en masse to alternative platforms, like Bluesky and Threads.

And the suspension has proceeded to set up a showdown between de Moraes and Musk's satellite internet provider Starlink, which is refusing to enforce the justice's decision.

Elon Musk Reveals How X Algorithm Works| - Pinterest
'We're Currently Not Smart Enough': Elon Musk Reveals How X (Twitter) Algorithm Works

BY Outlook Web Desk

“He violated the constitution of Brazil repeatedly and egregiously, after swearing an oath to protect it,” Musk wrote in the hours before the vote, adding a flurry of insults and accusations in the wake of the panel's vote. On Sunday, Musk announced the creation of an X account to publish the justice's decisions that he said would show they violated Brazilian law.

But legal experts have said such claims don't hold water, noting in particular that de Moraes' peers have repeatedly endorsed his rulings — as they did on Monday. Although his actions are viewed by experts as legal, they have sparked some debate over whether one man has been afforded too much power, or if his rulings should have more transparency.

De Moraes' decision to quickly refer his order for panel approval served to obtain “collective, more institutional support that attempts to depersonalize the decision,” Conrado Hübner, a constitutional law expert at the University of Sao Paulo, told The Associated Press.

It is standard for a justice to refer such cases to a five-justice panel, Hübner said. In exceptional cases, the justice also could refer the case to the full bench for review. Had de Moraes done the latter, two justices who have questioned his decisions in the past — and were appointed by former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro — would have had the opportunity to object or hinder the vote's advance.

X's block already led de Moraes last week to freeze the Brazilian financial assets of Starlink as a means to force it to cover X's fines, reasoning that the two companies are part of the same economic group. The company says it has more than 250,000 clients in Brazil.

Legal experts have questioned the legal basis of that move, and Starlink's law firm Veirano has told the AP it has appealed the freeze. It declined to comment further.

In a show of defiance, Starlink told the telecommunications regulator Anatel that it will not block X access until its financial accounts are unfrozen, Anatel's press office said in an email to the AP. Starlink didn't respond to a request for comment.

That means a shutdown of Starlink is likely, although enforcement will be difficult given the company's satellites aren't inside national territory, said Luca Belli, coordinator of the Technology and Society Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation. It is popular in Brazil's expansive rural and forested areas.

Anatel's President Carlos Baigorri told local media GloboNews late Sunday afternoon that he has relayed Starlink's decision to Justice de Moraes.

Baigorri told GloboNews that the “maximum sanction” for a telecom company would be revocation of its license. He said if Starlink loses its license and continues providing service, it would be committing a crime. Anatel could seize equipment from Starlink's 23 ground stations in Brazil that ensure the quality of its internet service, he said.

“It is highly probable there is a political escalation," because Starlink is "explicitly refusing to comply with orders, national laws,” said Belli, who is also a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation's law school.

The arguments from Musk, a self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist," have found fertile ground with Brazil's political right, who view de Moraes' actions as political persecution against Bolsonaro's supporters.

On Brazilian orders, X previously has shut down accounts including of lawmakers affiliated with Bolsonaro's right-wing party and far-right activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy. X's lawyers in April sent a document to the Supreme Court, saying that since 2019 it had suspended or blocked 226 users.

Bolsonaro and his allies have cheered on Musk for defying de Moraes. Supporters rallied in April along Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach with a giant sign reading “Brazil Thanks Elon Musk."

Earlier that month, de Moraes ordered an investigation into Musk over the dissemination of defamatory fake news and another probe over possible obstruction, incitement and criminal organization.

Bolsonaro is also the target of a de Moraes probe over whether the former president had a role in inciting an attempted coup to overturn the results of the 2022 election that he lost.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN In Pursuit Of Landmark Series Sweep
  2. Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg
  3. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics
  4. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
  5. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
Football News
  1. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  2. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  3. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  4. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
  5. CR7 Says Int'l Retirement Decision 'Won't Be Difficult' When Time Comes
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
  2. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into Mixed Doubles Semis
  3. US Open: Pegula Continues Hot Streak By Storming Into Quarter-finals After Shnaider Victory
  4. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
  5. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Search On For 3 Crew Members
  2. Weather Today: Cyclone Asna Weakens, Over 30 Dead In Telangana, Andhra Monsoon Fury
  3. Defence Acquisition: DAC Approval For Navy's Warship Project, Army's Tank Proposal Likely Today
  4. Class 12 Student, Mistaken For Cattle Smuggler, Chased And Shot Dead In Haryana
  5. PM Modi Embarks On Historic Visit To Brunei; Next Stop Singapore | Know What's On Agenda
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Pakistan Sees Rise In Monkeypox Cases; UNICEF Steps Up Vaccine Procurement For Africa
  2. At Least 14 Dead After Storm Yagi Strikes Across Northern Philippines
  3. Middle East Tensions: No One Can Preach Me, Says Netanyahu; UK Suspends Partial Arms Exports To Israel
  4. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  5. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 Highlights: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympic Record To Defend Gold Medal In Men's Javelin Throw F64
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected