Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada

As Brazil begins its crackdown on illegal migration to the United States and Canada, entry for citizens from India, China, Vietnam, Nepal and other countries will be restricted.

brazil president lula da silva
Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India, China, Vietnam And Nepal | Photo: AP
Brazil will be working towards restricting the entry of citizens from countries such as India, China, and others starting from August 26 onwards. This move comes amid Brazil's crackdown on illegal migration to the United States and Canada.

As per the memo issued by the Brazil Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Bloomberg reported that all those visitors who need a visa to enter Brazil but do not have the Latin American country as their last destination on their tickets, will be impacted.

Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries
Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

This new policy aims to crack down on migrants entering Brazil to migrate north to the US and Canada. As per a Bloomberg report, migrants land at Brazil's airport and then stay in the international areas of the airport to apply for refugee status. After this, the migrants move to Brazil's neighbours up north.

As per an AP report, over 70 percent of the refugee status at Brazil's airports come from people holding Indian, Nepalese, Vietnamese and Chinese passports. Despite the data reflecting a majority of Asian immigrants, the decision made by the Brazilian government will also extend to US citizens and nationals from Europe with visa exemptions.

X To Shut Operations In Brazil Amid Legal Battle, Elon Musk Cites Censorship Orders
X To Shut Operations In Brazil Amid Legal Battle, Elon Musk Cites Censorship Orders

BY Associated Press

"Passengers who remain in the international transit area at São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport, or other airports with international connections, will have to continue their journey or return to their place of origin,” stated the document from the Justice Ministry, as accessed by Bloomberg.

The document also noted that this crackdown comes after Brazil was identified as a route for criminal organisations to smuggle immigrants and engage in human trafficking.

Brazil's crackdown also comes after Ecuador temporarily suspended a visa agreement with China after several Chinese nationals were found to have crossed the US border illegally.

