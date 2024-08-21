International

Bradford House Fire: Murder Probe Launched After Woman, 3 Kids Die In Westbury Road Blaze

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The man was taken to the hospital due to critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Murder Probe Launched After Woman, 3 Kids Die In Westbury Road Blaze
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman and three children were killed in a housefire on Westbury Road in Bradford. The blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire services and police officials arrived at the scene of the crime just after 2 AM. However, the 29-year-old woman inside the house was pronounced dead.

Along with the woman, three children - a one-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl - succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Following the house blaze, police and forensic officers have cordoned off the house and at least 100 metres on Westbury road.

"This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones," stated West Yorkshire Police DCI Stacey Atkinson.

"Early inquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire," Atkinson stated, adding that the police is monioriting CCTV footage of the area.

While the investigation is underway, a similar case was reported from Sydney, Australia earlier this year where a father trapped his wife and seven children inside the house and set it on fire. The mother and three of the children died in the fire.

The man was charged with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and for destroying property with intent to endanger life.

