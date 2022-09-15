Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Biden Speaks With King Charles III, Offers Condolences For Queen's Death

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke for the first time with King Charles III since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week and offered his condolences to the new British monarch. 

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden AP

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:49 am

Biden "recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” said the White House.

Biden conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the king, it said. 

The call between Biden and Charles came as Elizabeth's coffin moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state for four days until her funeral Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)

International US President Joe Biden Buckingham Palace United States And The United Kingdom Queen's Kindness And Hospitality Offered His Condolences New British Monarch King Charles III Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
