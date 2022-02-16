Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress 

The investigating committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private.

Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress 
Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress  Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 6:50 pm

Rejecting DonaldTrump's demands of executive privilege, President Joe Biden has ordered the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who allowed to enter the White House on the the day of the insurrection.

In a letter sent Monday to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump's claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was “not in the best interest of the United States” to do so.

Related stories

 Biden Warns Putin Of 'Severe Costs' Of Ukraine Invasion

 US President Biden Releases Frozen Afghan Assets Of USD 7 Billion For Relief, 9/11 Victims

Biden Threatens, No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

The committee is focused on Trump's actions from Jan. 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot, when Trump told supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials. 

( With PTI/AP Inputs)

Tags

International White House Capitol Riot Trump Visitor Logs Joe Biden Donald Trump USA Washington
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

India Considering To Increase Flights From Ukraine To Facilitate Return Of Indians

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti