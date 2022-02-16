Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress 

Rejecting DonaldTrump's demands of executive privilege, President Joe Biden has ordered the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who allowed to enter the White House on the the day of the insurrection.

In a letter sent Monday to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump's claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was “not in the best interest of the United States” to do so.

The committee is focused on Trump's actions from Jan. 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot, when Trump told supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

( With PTI/AP Inputs)