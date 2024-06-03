International

Beijing Accuses 2 Chinese Citizens Of Being British Spies In Latest Test Of Relations

China and the UK have clashed over Beijing's clampdown on free speech and open elections in Hong Kong, a former British territory that was guaranteed its own economic and political freedoms for 50 years after its handover to Chinese rule in 1997

AP
Beijing Accuses 2 Chinese Citizens Of Being British Spies | Photo: AP
info_icon

Beijing has accused two Chinese citizens of spying for Britain, in the latest test of a relationship that has grown increasingly fraught.

China and the UK have clashed over Beijing's clampdown on free speech and open elections in Hong Kong, a former British territory that was guaranteed its own economic and political freedoms for 50 years after its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

In a message on social media on Monday, the Ministry of State Security, China's main intelligence service, said it uncovered a major espionage case involving a couple identified only by their surnames, Wang and Zhou, who were allegedly recruited by Britain's foreign intelligence agency, MI6. It said Wang had gone to Britain as a student in 2015 and was later joined by his wife. It said Wang was given hotel rooms, trips around the country and financial incentives.

It said the couple worked for the Chinese government in a “central state agency” and handled government secrets, which they passed to MI6. No information was given about what specific information the couple may have provided. The ministry said the case was still under investigation and gave no word on the location of the couple.

There was no immediate comment from Britain. Last month, Britain said two men would go on trial on suspicion of collecting sensitive information for Hong Kong authorities. A third suspect, 37-year-old Briton Matthew Trickett, was also charged in the case, but was found dead in a park under what police said were unexplained circumstances.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  2. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
  3. Odisha: Lightning Kills Four In Ganjam
  4. Himachal Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignations Of Three Independent MLAs
  5. Outlook Talks: Prof. Tanvir Aeijaz on Muslims in Indian Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  2. BTS' Jung Kook To Release New Single 'Never Let Go' As A Tribute To Fans At Festa 2024
  3. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  4. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  5. Uorfi Javed Leaves Fans Concerned By Sharing Pictures Of Her Swollen Face, Reveals She Has Been Getting Fillers Since 18
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
  4. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 5 Preview: Afghans Favourites Against Debutants
  5. Simone Biles Wins 9th US Gymnastics Title To Prepare For Paris Olympics - In Pics
World News
  1. Israel Urges Citizens To Leave Maldives After Govt Announces Entry Ban In Solidarity With Palestine
  2. Claudia Sheinbaum Set To Become Mexico's First Female President After Landslide Victory
  3. Sri Lanka Closes Schools As Floods And Mudslides Leave 10 Dead And 6 Others Missing
  4. Indian Student Missing In US
  5. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today