International

After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba

Rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba, including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba, as well as Holguin and. Guantanamo. Local media in Jamaica also reported that the island felt the tremors.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Earthquake
After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba | Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

The epicentre of the quake was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Bartolome Maso, Cuba, according to a report by the US Geological Survey.

Rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba, including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba, as well as Holguin and. Guantanamo. Local media in Jamaica also reported that the island felt the tremors.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries in Cuba.

Residents in Santiago, Cuba's second-largest city, were left shaken on Sunday. Yolanda Tabío, 76, said that people in the city flocked to the streets and were still nervously sitting in their doorways. She said that she felt at least two aftershocks following the quake, but that among friends and family she hadn't heard of any damages.

“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything," she told The Associated Press.

Others reported hearing screams, adding that the quake was strong and stretched on. On social media, residents in the small town of Pilon reported minor damage, posting photos of crumbling roofs and cracks on building walls, not uncommon in Cuba where many structures are older and in need of repair.

The earthquake comes during another tough stretch for Cuba.

On Wednesday, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael ripped through western Cuba, with strong winds knocking out power island-wide, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people. Days after, much of the island was still struggling without power.

Weeks before in October, the island was also hit by a one-two punch. First, it was hit by island-wide blackouts stretching on for days, a product of the island's energy crisis. Shortly after, it was slapped by a powerful hurricane that struck the eastern part of the island and killed at least six people.

The blackouts and wider discontent among many struggling to get by has stoked small protests across the island.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  2. IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: SKY Lauds Five-Star Varun, Says 'He's Been Waiting For This For Long'
  3. West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Steers ENG To A Seven-Wicket Win In Barbados
  4. West Indies Vs England Highlights, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Stars As Visitors Win By Seven Wickets In Barbados
  5. South Africa, New Zealand Win Low Scoring Thrillers To Level Series Against India, Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  2. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
  4. Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement
  5. Scottish Premiership: Clement Wants Ruthless Rangers After Nervy Win Over Hearts
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  2. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  5. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
Hockey News
  1. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  2. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested "Infiltrator" Tactic
  3. Who Is Sanjiv Khanna? 51st Chief Justice Of India Set To Take Oath Today
  4. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  5. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
  2. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  3. Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?
  4. Donald Trump’s White House ‘Waapsi’
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign