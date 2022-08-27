8 More Sri Lankan Nationals Arrive In Tamil Nadu

Eight more Sri Lankan nationals landed here on Saturday, joining a number of people who had fled the economic crisis-hit island republic and arrived in Tamil Nadu.

The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna. They all reachd Arichalmunai from where the Marine police took them to the Mandapam refugees camp, officials said.

One of the Lankan women said the situation back home was difficult as there were no jobs, and that compounded the problems already being faced by the island nation.

(Inputs from PTI)