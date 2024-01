Two attackers believed to be linked with Islamic State were arrested after they shot one person dead at a church in Turkey’s Istanbul. The attackers fired inside a church on Sunday evening.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the attack, which Ankara condemned, took place around 0840 GMT at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, and that one Turkish citizen - who was targeted by the gunmen - was killed while attending the service, Reuters reported.