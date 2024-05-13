International

13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling

Online footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building's stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said 13 bodies had been recovered from the rubble so far.

File AP image for representation
Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top law enforcement agency, said in a statement that the 10-story building had been hit by Ukrainian shelling. Photo: File AP image for representation
info_icon

An apartment building partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday, causing at least 13 deaths and injuring 20 other people, officials said.

They blamed Ukrainian shelling for the building's destruction.

Online footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building's stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said 13 bodies had been recovered from the rubble so far.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top law enforcement agency, said in a statement that the 10-story building had been hit by Ukrainian shelling.

The Russian Defence Ministry later wrote on social media that the building had been damaged by fragments of a downed Tochka-U TRC missile. It also said that air defences had shot down several more rockets over the Belgorod region, as well as two drones that were destroyed in a separate incident later Sunday.

Air raid alerts continued across Belgorod as rescuers worked. The city also came under fire Saturday evening, killing one person and wounding 29 others, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Cities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May 2023, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

The Belgorod region, on Russia's western border, has been the target of a large number of strikes. Although most cross-border shelling is seen in rural areas, attacks have also been seen on the region's capital.

In December 2023, shelling in the heart of Belgorod city killed 25 people, prompting authorities to start erecting public shelters.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EAM Jaishankar Expresses 'Need For Resolve' For Border Row With China
  2. Bengaluru: 5-Year-Old Killed As Teen 'Accidentally' Presses Accelerator While Cleaning Car
  3. On Cam | Ladakh Sky Lights Up With Auroras After Strongest Solar Storm In 2 Decades, More Coming?
  4. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  5. Andhra Biryani Of Local Spices: A Battle Of Choice Beyond Ideology
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Celebrates Mother's Day With Her 'Precious Ones', Netizens Ask, 'Where Is Raha?'
  2. 'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao Hydari Comes To Defend Her Co-Star Sharmin Segal's Performance Amid Criticism
  3. Alia Bhatt On Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Different Work Approach: I'm An Overthinker, He Moves On Quickly
  4. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  5. Rajkummar Rao is Janhvi Kapoor's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Leverkusen Thrash Bochum 5-0, Stretch Unbeaten Run To 50 Games
  2. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Identifies Gujarat As A Hub For Young Athletes
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid Celebrate League Title With Open-Top Bus Parade
  4. RCB Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. CSK Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  2. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. Djokovic To Undergo Extra Medical Tests After Italian Open Defeat, Cites Feeling 'Different' After Bottle Injury
  5. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Polling On, Srinagar Votes In 1st Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List