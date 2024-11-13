Hub4Business

Wealth Creation Through Thematic Funds

By Akshat Atolia, Mutual Fund Distributor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Akshat Atolia, Mutual Fund Distributor
Akshat Atolia, Mutual Fund Distributor
info_icon

Among the many options available for investors from the mutual funds space, thematic schemes are prominent choices that need greater consideration.

Typically, a theme comprises a set of several sectors. Over the past few years, funds tracking several themes have been rolled out. Manufacturing, consumption, infrastructure, multinational companies (MNC), energy, public sector undertakings (PSUs), defence, services, transport & logistics are some of the themes that are tracked, with dedicated indices as well.

Several themes have clicked well in the post-COVID broader market rally.

Wide Scope, Robust Performance

Market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has mandated thematic funds to invest 80% of their portfolios in stocks related to their underlying themes.

As means to long-term wealth creation, thematic funds may hold great potential over the medium to long term.

Diversification via multiple sectors: Thematic funds usually have several sectors that are part of the underlying theme. For example, transportation & logistics as theme will have segments such as automobiles, auto components, courier & logistics companies, airlines, port operators etc.

Thus, it is possible to build a robust diversified portfolio by investing in multiple sectors within a theme.

Multi-cap approach: With multiple sectors within a theme, the other advantage that a thematic fund has is also housing stocks from across market capitalization. Some segments have companies only from the small and midcap space, while others will be from the large-cap set.

So, a thematic fund doubles up as a sound multi-cap fund with stocks across market capitalization, enabling it to benefit from broader market rallies.

multi-cap fund
info_icon

Outsized potential: When a theme is identified sufficiently early, there is potential for strong performance that beats standard market benchmarks. A fund manager in a thematic fund is allowed to take large exposure to individual stocks and sectors within a theme that is likely to do well. This larger position sizing in the portfolio gives scope for making most when a theme rallies strongly.

Lump-sums and SIPs work: Although an element of timing on entry and exit is involved in thematic funds, when there is a lump-sum surplus available for investment, a well-selected theme can be very rewarding. On the other hand, those with defined monthly cashflows can take the SIP route to investing in thematic funds if they feel the theme will play out over several years or is a structural long-term story.

Restrictions in diversified funds: While a regular diversified fund can also invest in performing themes, there are restrictions on market cap, sector and stock weightages etc. So, the ability to fully gain from a theme’s rally may be tough for a regular scheme, whereas a thematic fund faces no such impediments.

Thematic funds do come with volatility and performance could be lumpy at times. However, when investors enter a thematic at a suitable time with a lump-sum or take the SIP route, the potential for the resultant wealth creation can be substantial. A longer-term perspective becomes necessary for positive investment outcomes.

While the core portfolio must be invested in regular diversified funds, investors can use thematic schemes for diversification. They can allocate a smaller portion of their overall portfolio to such schemes which can add unique opportunities and growth potential, after consulting their investment adviser or distributor.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Parthiv Patel As Batting And Assistant Coach
  2. KL Rahul: Watching Williamson And Dravid In T20Is Changed My Mindset About Power-Hitting
  3. MS Dhoni Casts Vote In Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Former Indian Cricket Captain Spotted In Ranchi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 Highlights: Mohammed Shami Bowls After 360 Days As Bengal Hit 228 Against MP
  5. India Vs Pakistan: Ban 'IND Vs PAK Matches Until Diplomatic Issues Are Resolved', Rashid Latif Urges ICC
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. 'One Day, One Exam', UPPSC Aspirants Demand As Enter Third Day Of Protest Against Exam Dates
  5. Chennai Doctor Stabbing Brings Back Safety Of Indian Healthcare Workers In Focus
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  2. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  3. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  4. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign