Dr Vaibhav Barve - Skincare Routine For Men: Simple Steps For Healthy, Clear Skin

Men's skin differs from women's in several ways, primarily due to higher testosterone levels. Sebum production, greatly influenced by sex hormones, is notably higher in men. Also, skin pigmentation and thickness are significantly higher, facial wrinkles are deeper, and facial sagging is more prominent in the lower eyelids of men. Moreover, men are more prone to issues like excess oil production, enlarged pores, and a higher likelihood of experiencing razor burns and ingrown hairs. Understanding these unique needs is crucial for developing an effective skincare regimen.