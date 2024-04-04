‘World Says Modi Is Strong, Opposition Wants To Save Corrupt’: PM During Cooch Behar Rally

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted Opposition parties saying that they want to save the corrupt. He also said “World says Modi is strong leader who can take tough decisions”.
“I am saying remove corruption, Opposition says ‘save the corrupt’,” he said, during a rally in West Bengal Cooch Behar.
He also said his government has taken tough decisions to ensure the country is free of corruption and terrorism.
He also accused the Opposition of spreading lies on CAA.
“INDIA bloc partners TMC, Left and Congress indulging in politics of lies. BJP govt has introduced CAA but INDIA bloc partners spreading lies about it,” he said.
He also said the upcoming Lok Sabha election is to “form strong and stable government in the country”.
On the occasion, he also targeted the state government led by TMC saying: "TMC govt here doesn't allow the implementation of Central schemes”.
“To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP. We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn't allow us to do this in West Bengal. Despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC,” he said.
He also said it is only BJP who can “stop atrocities on women” in West Bengal.
He said: “Only BJP can stop atrocities on women in West Bengal. BJP has pledged to ensure culprits of Sandeshkhali are punished.”
The row had erupted in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, after several women demanded the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. The women had leveled allegations of land grabbing and sexual harassment on Sheikh and his associates.
Urging the people to cast their vote in favour of BJP, he said the 21st century is “very crucial” for India.
“This time is to make India developed, and when the country will be developed, West Bengal will be a big beneficiary of that," he said.
He also took a jibe at the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying: "I first want to thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee because in 2019, I was here to address a rally on the same ground, she installed a big stage in the middle of this ground to reduce the space (for rally), so that people could not listen to Modi, Back then I had told here - 'Didi, you didn't do the right thing. People will give an answer this.' And you gave a reply (to her). But today, she didn't do any such thing."