Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Early Trends Shortly

The Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, located in Kerala, comprises seven assembly segments spread across the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala is currently represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Established as a separate constituency in 1980 after being carved out from Kozhikode and Kannur districts and comprises three municipal towns: Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery, and includes three assembly constituencies.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which has garnered significant attention, went to polls along with the rest of the state on April 26, particularly in recent elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi from the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious with a substantial 7,05,034 votes, defeating his nearest rival, P P Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI), by a remarkable margin of 4,31,063 votes.

His victory was especially notable as it came after his defeat in UP's Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi commanded a vote share of 64.7 per cent in Wayanad, underscoring the stronghold of the INC in the region. 

In 2014, MI Shanavas of the INC also emerged victorious with 3,76,751 votes, narrowly beating Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI by 20,987 votes. 

The Wayanad constituency is crucial not only because of its electoral weight but also due to its representation by high-profile politicians like Rahul Gandhi, which attracts national attention. 

