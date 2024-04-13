Video: Rahul Gandhi Takes Break From Poll Campaign, Buys 1 Kg Gulab Jamun

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, busy with election campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, made a surprise visit to a sweet shop in Coimbatore. He chatted with the shopkeepers and tasted local sweets like 'Mysore Pak' and 'Gulab Jamun.'
Gandhi visited the shop while he was taking a break from campaigning in Singanallur, Coimbatore.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip of Gandhi’s visit to the sweet shop with the caption, “Celebrating the loving relationship he shares with the people of Tamil Nadu.”
Rahul Gandhi also bought the famous sweet Mysore Pak, which he gifted to DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The friendship between the Congress and the ruling DMK in the state was evident as Stalin welcomed Rahul as “dear brother”, a day earlier at an election rally in Coimbatore.
The shop owner, Babu, was pleasantly surprised by Gandhi's unexpected visit.
"We were pleasantly surprised when Rahul Gandhi came by. He was probably visiting Coimbatore for a meeting. Since he likes (Gulab) Jamun, he bought a kilo of the sweet. He sampled the other sweets on display as well. I was happy that he came by. Our staff too, were happy to see him. He was here for 25-30 minutes. We had no clue he would stop by and were all taken by surprise. We asked him not to pay but he insisted. He paid the whole amount," the shop owner told news agency ANI.
A day earlier, while addressing an election rally in Coimbatore, Gandhi had alleged that the Narendra Modi government actually is “Adani government” and expressed confidence that the BJP regime at the Centre will be overturned with INDIA bloc’s win in the Lok Sabha polls.