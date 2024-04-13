Video: Rahul Gandhi Takes Break From Poll Campaign, Buys 1 Kg Gulab Jamun

"We were pleasantly surprised when Rahul Gandhi came by. He was probably visiting Coimbatore for a meeting. Since he likes (Gulab) Jamun, he bought a kilo of the sweet. He sampled the other sweets on display as well. I was happy that he came by. Our staff too, were happy to see him. He was here for 25-30 minutes. We had no clue he would stop by and were all taken by surprise. We asked him not to pay but he insisted. He paid the whole amount," the shop owner told news agency ANI.