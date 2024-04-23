Elections

Sikkim: ECI Reports Impressive Voter Turnout Of 80% In LS Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported a remarkable voter turnout of 80 percent in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim. The state witnessed overwhelming voter participation across 32 assembly segments and the single parliamentary seat.

PTI
Sikkim elections | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced an impressive voter turnout of 80 percent in the Lok Sabha general elections, which were held in Sikkim on April 19, with 80.03 percent registered for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Sikkim has 4.64 lakh voters with the state witnessing overwhelming participation in the first phase of the polls, during which the people voted across 32 Assembly segments and for the solitary parliamentary seat.

The final tally of 79.77 percent for the Assembly elections marked a notable rise from 2019's 78.63 percent.

Notably, the Yoksom-Tashiding constituency led with an exceptional 85.37 percent turnout, while Gangtok (BL) trailed at 63.66 percent. Remarkably, 20 constituencies registered turnouts exceeding 80 percent, with 10 others recording between 70 percent and 79 percent.

While the turnout for the Lok Sabha seat slightly dipped to 80.03 percent from 2019's 81.41 percent, the electoral battlefield remains intense with 146 candidates vying for victory.

The key figures who are contesting the elections include Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, iconic footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang's wife, Krishna Kumari Rai.

The counting of votes is slated for June 2 for the Assembly elections and June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls.

