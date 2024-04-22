'Tanashah Ki Asli Surat': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Unopposed Surat Lok Sabha Win

“Taking away the right of the people to choose their leader is another step towards destroying the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” the Congress leader said.

“I am saying it again - this is not just an election to form a government, this is an election to save the country, this is an election to protect the Constitution.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monady logged its first win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat, Mukesh Dalal, won unopposed after all opponents withdrew their nominations and the Congress contender's form got rejected by the Returning Officer.



