'Tanashah Ki Asli Surat': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Unopposed Surat Lok Sabha Win

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the "true face of the dictator" is once again in front of the country, after the BJP candidate was elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.
“Tanashah ki asli ‘Surat’ ek baar phir desh ke saame hai! (The true face of the dictator is once again in front of the country!)” Gandhi said in a post on X.
“Taking away the right of the people to choose their leader is another step towards destroying the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” the Congress leader said.
“I am saying it again - this is not just an election to form a government, this is an election to save the country, this is an election to protect the Constitution.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monady logged its first win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat, Mukesh Dalal, won unopposed after all opponents withdrew their nominations and the Congress contender's form got rejected by the Returning Officer.
The Congress party's candidate, Suresh Padsala, had his nomination form rejected by the Returning Officer, as his nomination form was also found invalid.
The returning officer had said the four nomination forms submitted by the two Congress candidates did not appear genuine. The proposers, in their affidavits, had said they had not signed the forms themselves, the returning officer said in the order.
Congress lawyer Babu Mangukiya said the party will approach the high court and the Supreme Court for relief.