Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM

“This is for the first time in 70 years of Indian independence that it is the Supreme Court that has given directions for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This happened petitioners including the National Conference fought for it in the Supreme Court of India. It is also the first time in India that a state was converted into a Union Territory, it is like questioning the dignity of people and people answering back democratically,” the NC spokesperson said. “It is people who take up unconstitutional means to force the government accept their demands. Here it is unusual. It is the government that used unconstitutional means to fight people of J&K and people in turn fought constitutionally making this moment very significant,” Ifra Jan said.