Elections

Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM

The NC has been alleging that BJP has been targeting Sheikh’s legacy following the abrogation of Article 370

Omar Abdullah offers Fatiha Khawani at Qaid Mazar
National Conference Vice President and J&K CM Omar Abdullah offers Fatiha Khawani at Qaid Mazar Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ahead of taking oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah visited the grave of his grandfather and founder of National Conference, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. The NC has been alleging that BJP has been targeting Sheikh’s legacy after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 removing his name from government institutions of J&K.

“What better way to start the day than by visiting the Qaid Mazar, as democracy returns to Jammu and Kashmir. The cherished values and principles upheld by my grandparents will serve as a guiding light as we work towards a safer future for our beleaguered region,” Omar said after visiting the grave.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the NC accused the BJP of downplaying the role of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in Kashmir's history, instead highlighting the role of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh. Four years ago the government cancelled public holidays on December 5, which had been observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the founder of the National Conference and former Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, the government decided to designate Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday as a public holiday.

New J&K govt: Omar Abdullah takes oath as CM - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Omar Abdullah Sworn In As J&K CM

BY Photo Webdesk

"The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s rich legacy,” Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor said in 2022.

“Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah remains the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir. Not just he was patron of the National Conference but because of reforms and revolutionary rule he has played in J&K politics and empowering people of J&K,” says NC spokesperson Ifra Jan. She described the visit of Omar Abdullah to Sheikh grave as a significant event saying the BJP in the past tried to erase his legacy as the “BJP doesn’t like any other leader other than their own."

J&K polls: National Conference candidate Ahsan Pardesi celebrates his win - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

"Today, if you examine the Human Development Index in Jammu and Kashmir-life expectancy and any other metric of development-you’ll find that J&K is outperforming many states. This isn't due to the BJP; it's because of Sheikh Abdullah's socialist vision. Despite tremendous pressure from landlords and zamindars, he implemented exceptional land reforms that are unparalleled anywhere else," Jan said.

“This is for the first time in 70 years of Indian independence that it is the Supreme Court that has given directions for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This happened petitioners including the National Conference fought for it in the Supreme Court of India. It is also the first time in India that a state was converted into a Union Territory, it is like questioning the dignity of people and people answering back democratically,” the NC spokesperson said. “It is people who take up unconstitutional means to force the government accept their demands. Here it is unusual. It is the government that used unconstitutional means to fight people of J&K and people in turn fought constitutionally making this moment very significant,” Ifra Jan said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand: Opening Day Of Test Rained Off In Bengaluru Amid Flood Threats In City
  2. ICC Hall Of Fame 2024: AB De Villiers, Alastair Cook, Neetu David Inducted
  3. Bengal Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match
  4. India Vs New Zealand, First Test Day 1: Play Called Off Due To Relentless Rain In Bengaluru - Check Revised Timing
  5. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: PAK's Tail Holds Firm Against ENG, Reaching 358-8 At Lunch
Football News
  1. Thomas Tuchel's Arrival Could Boost England's Glory Chances In FIFA World Cup 2026, Says Mark Bullingham
  2. Mexico 2-0 United States: Mauricio Pochettino Faces First Defeat As USA Head Coach In Friendly
  3. SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know
  4. Thomas Tuchel: Former Chelsea, Bayern Munich Gaffer Confirmed As New England Boss
  5. Messi Drops Retirement Hint After Scoring Hat-Trick In Argentina's 6-0 Rout Of Bolivia
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Omar Abdullah 2.0: Will The ‘Lion’ Roar In ‘Caged’ Valley
  2. Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM
  3. J&K New Govt: Five Ministers Join UT's First Cabinet As CM Omar Abdullah Assumes Office
  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2024
  5. Karnataka: MUDA Chief Resigns Amid ED's Land Scam Probe Involving CM Siddaramaiah
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  4. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  5. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
World News
  1. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  2. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  3. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  4. In Pakistan, Jaishankar Says 'If Good Neighbourliness Is Missing...'
  5. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years