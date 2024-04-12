‘I Will Quit Politics If…’: Omar Abdullah’s Dare To BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to nominate candidates for the North, Central, and South Kashmir constituencies in the upcoming elections.
Abdullah stated that he would quit politics if the BJP's candidates did not lose their security deposits.
“If you have done so much, then please field BJP candidates on these three seats (in Kashmir). If they do not lose their security deposits, then I will quit politics," news agency PTI quoted Omar as saying.
The term "security deposit" refers to an amount deposited with the Election Commission by candidates to ensure that only serious contenders file nominations for election contests. If a candidate receives less than 1/6th of the total votes polled in the constituency, the deposit is forfeited.
“If what PM Modi is saying is correct [about rise in employment and better security in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated] then why are his candidates not in the field? Why is BJP not contesting South, Central and North Kashmir?" former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asked.
The National Conference announced that Omar Abdullah would be contesting elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. After the abrogation of Article 370, and the downgrading and division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Omar Abdullah had announced he would not contest assembly elections unless J-K's statehood was restored.
Spread over 18 assembly segments, the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would be one of the keenly watched contests as electoral dynamics in the constituency have changed after delimitation.
The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, comprising 18 assembly segments across four districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and parts of Budgam, is expected to witness a closely watched electoral battle following delimitation. The contest is primarily anticipated to be between the National Conference and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone. NC’s Mohammad Akbar Lone is the sitting MP from the seat.