‘I Will Quit Politics If…’: Omar Abdullah’s Dare To BJP

The National Conference announced that Omar Abdullah would be contesting elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. After the abrogation of Article 370, and the downgrading and division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Omar Abdullah had announced he would not contest assembly elections unless J-K's statehood was restored.

Spread over 18 assembly segments, the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would be one of the keenly watched contests as electoral dynamics in the constituency have changed after delimitation.