Baramulla Election Result 2024: Jailed Engineer Rashid Takes Big Lead; Omar, Sajad Concede Defeat

Sajad wrote: "With all humility at my command I accept defeat. And it is time to congratulate Engineer Rashid. I wanted to make a difference. I thought we should be empowered economically , socially and politically to be able to make a difference and be counted. We had suffered a lot in the past 30 yrs and been robbed of all our dignity. The people’s mandate is supreme. I accept the people mandate with all humility"