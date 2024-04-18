Elections

Nomination Process For Fourth Phase Of LS Polls Begins

A notification to this effect was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President on Thursday.

Nomination process for the fourth phase begins Photo: PTI
The nomination process for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13 began on Thursday.

As many as 96 constituencies across nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the fourth phase.

All constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls in this phase.

Polling will also be held in various constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Andhra Pradesh, assembly polls will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

