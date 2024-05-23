Chandra Sekhar wears the Rs 5,750 crores he owns lightly, looking trim in a fitting white shirt and grey trousers. He made his millions as a doctor in the United States, and his billions from the coaching institute he started for medical students which has over 600 employees now. He is one of the Telugu boys who made it good abroad during Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s salad days as chief minister in the mid-90’s. Now he wants to give it back to his country. He has joined the TDP and is all geared up to fight his first election from Guntur. “I joined because I could see the system was not working well in India. I wanted to contribute from what I had learned in the US. I thought joining the TDP was the best way as it is the only party which has done something for both the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)."