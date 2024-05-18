Elections

Modi Inciting People, Dividing Society, Alleges Kharge; Uddhav Says 'Acche Din' Coming After June 4

Kharge was addressing a press conference of the INDIA bloc, where NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders were present.

X/@kharge
INDIA Bloc press conference Photo: X/@kharge
info_icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inciting people and dividing society through his election speeches.

Kharge was addressing a press conference of the INDIA bloc, where NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders were present. The opposition alliance held an election rally in the city on Friday.

"No prime minister before Modi has ever indulged in inciting people like he has been doing. He speaks about democracy repeatedly but doesn’t adhere to the tenets of democracy," Kharge said.

Responding to a question on PM Modi' statement that the Congress will bulldoze the Ram mandir in Ayodhya and also restore Article 370 if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, Kharge said, "We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or the things that are impossible to be implemented."

Asked about his party's stand on Article 370, Kharge said , "I am not answerable to Modi. We will implement what we have promised in our manifesto."

Attacking the PM further, he said, "Wherever he goes, he tries to create division, speaks of dividing society."

PM Modi had described the Congress' manifesto as Muslim League manifesto, but now he says it is a Maoist manifesto, Kharge added.

The Congress chief assured that reservation as enshrined in the Constitution will continue and nobody can touch it.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said, "'Achche din' are coming from June 4 (when Lok Sabha poll results will be declared) when INDIA bloc-led government takes charge."

"PM Modi calls us 'nakli' (fake) Shiv Sena, tomorrow he may call RSS as 'nakli Sangh'," the former chief minister said.

The BJP is floating 'Pakistan flags in our rally' narrative to divert people's attention from issues like jobs, he alleged.

Pawar said that after coming to power, the INDIA bloc government's duty will be to protect all religious places in the country.

Kharge noted that if elected, the opposition alliance's government will implement a simple, single rate GST, replacing the present GST.

"We introduced Food Security Act, but PM Modi is taking credit for free ration supply," he alleged.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 27.1 Degrees Celsius On Saturday Morning
  2. Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In These Southern States
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Punjab’s Drug Crisis and Farmer Protests
  4. India, Pakistan Issue Emergency Helplines For Students Amid Reports of Riots In Kyrgyzstan | What We Know
  5. Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement
Entertainment News
  1. Jeremy Renner 'Fell Asleep' On 'Mayor Of Kingstown' Sets After Snow-Plough Accident
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seen Kicking Ex-Girlfriend Cassie, Throwing Her To The Ground In Shocking Video
  3. NewJeans Members File Court Petition Supporting Min Hee-jin Amid HYBE v ADOR Conflict: Report
  4. Emma Stone-Headlined ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Gets 4.5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
  5. Jacob Elordi Skips Cannes But His Film 'Oh, Canada' Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  2. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
  3. Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry Surges Into Rome Final After Passing Paul Test
World News
  1. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  2. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  3. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  4. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup