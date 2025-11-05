Mayawati To Fire Up BSP Cadre With Bihar Rally In Kaimur

BSP supremo Mayawati will address an election rally in Kaimur district on Nov 6, 2025, to boost the party's campaign for the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is set to address an election rally in Bihar's Kaimur district on Thursday, energizing the party's grassroots ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections.
The rally, scheduled for November 6 at the Chainpur ground in Kaimur, marks Mayawati's second public meeting in the state this month, following her October 30 address in Madhepura. BSP state president Anand Kumar confirmed the event, stating: "Mayawati ji will outline our vision for Dalit-Bahujan empowerment and critique the NDA's failures on caste census and reservations."
Kaimur, a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat with over 2.5 lakh voters, is a BSP stronghold, its candidate Anil Paswan polled 25,000 votes in 2020. The district's mix of Dalits (22%), Yadavs, and EBCs makes it a battleground, with BSP contesting independently after alliance talks with RJD fizzled. Mayawati's speech is expected to hammer 'PDA' (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) unity, promising 27% OBC quota hikes and land reforms.
The visit underscores BSP's aggressive push in Bihar's 243-seat polls (seven phases. Contesting solo after a brief RJD tie-up, BSP faces NDA's Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan's Tejashwi Yadav. Recent surveys show BSP at 4-6% vote share, pivotal in hung scenarios.
Mayawati, who last campaigned in Bihar during 2015, arrives amid heightened security—over 200 personnel deployed. Local BSP leaders anticipate 20,000 attendees, with the rally doubling as a cadre mobilization drive.