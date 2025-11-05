Mayawati To Fire Up BSP Cadre With Bihar Rally In Kaimur

The rally, scheduled for November 6 at the Chainpur ground in Kaimur, marks Mayawati's second public meeting in the state this month, following her October 30 address in Madhepura. BSP state president Anand Kumar confirmed the event, stating: "Mayawati ji will outline our vision for Dalit-Bahujan empowerment and critique the NDA's failures on caste census and reservations."