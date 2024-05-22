Elections

Mamata Compromising National Security For Sake Of Vote-Bank Politics: Amit Shah

Addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district, Shah also asserted that the Trinamool Congress will “disintegrate”, resulting in the “farewell” of the Mamata Banerjee government after the BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

PTI
Amit Shah addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics, and “committing a sin” by allowing infiltrators to change the state’s demography.

“Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of the state is changing, which is impacting not only Bengal but the entire country.

“Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics,” he alleged.

The BJP has maintained that “infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC”.

Shah also criticised Banerjee's recent comments that certain monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working as per instructions of the BJP, and asserted that these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank.

“Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, but she is not aware that had the Sangha not been there, Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is mounting an attack on monks just to appease her vote bank,” the home minister added.

