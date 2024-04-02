Elections

LS Polls: Actor Arun Govil Files Nomination As BJP Candidate From Meerut

After filing his nomination, Govil said that he wanted to thank the BJP leadership for trusting him and making him a candidate from Meerut.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Arun Govil files nomination from Meerut LS seat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Veteran actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame on Tuesday filed nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was present with Govil during the nomination.

After filing his nomination, Govil said that he wanted to thank the BJP leadership for trusting him and making him a candidate from Meerut.

Govil said he is getting massive public support.

"Arun Govil has filed his nomination papers today. There is tremendous confidence among the workers and the people that BJP will achieve the target of winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 400 seats in the entire country,” Dy CM said.

Advertisement

The actor, who became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan", was on March 24 fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Replying to a question about which party BJP sees as its rival, Maurya said, "According to us, there is no one in competition."

“There is no opposition anywhere. There is a tussle among SP, BSP and Congress. Our preparations are from 2024 to 2047 (when UP state assembly elections are to be held),” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Ben Stokes Opts Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Says Cong Wants Anarchy; Congress Releases Fresh Candidate List, Fields YS Sharmila From Kadapa
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar