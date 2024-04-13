Lok Sabha Polls: BJP To Release Election Manifesto On Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

The manifesto committee, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has already met twice to discuss key issues. The BJP has received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including over 400,000 via the NaMo app and more than 1.1 million through video submissions.

According to the media reports, the ruling BJP is likely to focus on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers.

