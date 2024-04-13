Lok Sabha Polls: BJP To Release Election Manifesto On Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to release its election manifesto, known as the "Sankalp Patra," on April 14 in a ceremony that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
The manifesto's release date coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the father of the Indian constitution.
The manifesto committee, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has already met twice to discuss key issues. The BJP has received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including over 400,000 via the NaMo app and more than 1.1 million through video submissions.
According to the media reports, the ruling BJP is likely to focus on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers.
The Bharatiya Janata Party established the Election Manifesto Committee comprising 27 members, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as its chairperson. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the coordinator, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the co-coordinator.
Meanwhile, the opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has already released its manifesto titled "Nyay Patra."
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi made big promises like 50 per cent central government jobs for women from 2025, legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs among others.
The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19.
The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.