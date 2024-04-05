‘Ideological Battle’ To ‘Caste Census’: Congress Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto Emphasises Social Justice For Youth, Women And Poor

Recently, in Pune, some unclaimed banners came up across streets saying that the candidates could seek votes only if they promise not to defect in the middle of their tenure. And for Congress, it becomes essential at a time when several of its leaders have left the organisation and joined the BJP in the last few years. The national spokesperson of the party, Gaurav Vallabh’s statement that he couldn’t stay with the party where he had to raise anti-Sanatan slogans and his consequent move to join the BJP also was not received well by the party, say insiders.