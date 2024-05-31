Himachal Pradesh: Polling Officials Face 15 km Treks In Rugged Terrains

The toughest and logistically challenging Mandi parliamentary constituency — spread across districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour in the state’s high altitude tribal region, and farthest valleys of Anni, Karsog, Seraj and Drang in districts of Kullu and Mandi, beside Rampur (the areas of pandra-beesh), —is not only different because of long distances but also has fluctuating weather, and mountain peaks.