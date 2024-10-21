Haryana Cabinet Portfolios Allocated; CM Saini Keeps Finance, Home | Details Inside

Chief Minister Nayab Saini has kept key departments as the new council of ministers received their portfolios on Sunday. This announcement follows the swearing-in of the new BJP government in Haryana.
The Cabinet Secretariat issued orders that confirmed Chief Minister Saini will oversee home, finance, law and justice, excise and taxation, town and country planning, information, public relations, language and culture, administration of justice, general administration, housing for all, personnel and training, and law and legislative matters. Any departments not assigned to other ministers will also be managed by him.
Anil Vij has been given the departments of energy, transport, and labour. Krishan Lal Panwar will manage development, panchayati raj, and mines and geology.
Rao Narbir Singh will oversee industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife, foreign cooperation, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare. Shruti Choudhry will be in charge of women and child development, as well as irrigation and water resources. Arti Singh Rao will handle health, medical education and research, and Ayush.
Mahipal Dhanda will oversee school education, higher education, archives, and parliamentary affairs. Vipul Goel will manage revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies, and civil aviation.
Arvind Sharma will be responsible for cooperation, jails, elections, heritage, and tourism. Shyam Singh Rana will handle agriculture and farmers' welfare, animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries. Ranbir Gangwa will manage public health engineering and public works (building and roads), while Krishan Kumar Bedi will be in charge of social justice, empowerment, SCs and BCs welfare, hospitality, and architecture.
The two ministers of state (Independent Charge), Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam, will oversee food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, printing and stationery, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship, as well as sports. Gautam will also support the Chief Minister as a minister of state for law and legislative matters.