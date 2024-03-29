From A Youth-Led Movement To Political Party, The Journey Of All Jharkhand Students Union

Dr. Sanjay Basu Mallick, a Jharkhandi activist who was associated with the AJSU, tells Outlook, “The idea grew in the organisation that as soon as Jharkhand becomes a separate state, the AJSU, having served its purpose as a movement, would turn into a political party. And then in the General Conference of 1991, the old leadership of the AJSU was given the responsibility of forming a party. Along with this, there was also talk of establishing a new leadership in the organisation in place of the old one. So we had two things happening simultaneously: the formation of the Jharkhand People's Party and the arrival of new young faces in the AJSU."