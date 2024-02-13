Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, A Look At A Few Rising Tribal Political Parties

BJP’s resounding victory in 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections --- with a strong vote bank from women and tribal parties --- spoke a lot about the saffron party’s current political strategies in the tribal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

With time passing, the presence of smaller, tribal parties with influence in pockets has been estimated to play a role in close contests ahead of bigger elections in the future.

Whether it’s the Bharat Adivasi Party in Rajasthan or the Hamar Raj Party in Chhattisgarh, the rising awareness of the tribal people with their rights and demands may cut across votes and alliances for the bigger players.